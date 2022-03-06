OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Stress Test: Can It Handle Gaming And Multitasking? Features oi-Vivek

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the latest and most affordable 5G smartphone from the company, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC. The smartphone also offers features like 65W fast charging, 6/8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. In this test, we are using the top-trim model of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

With a starting price of Rs. 23,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G seems to offer a lot of good things. However, there are a few drawbacks, as the phone has a plastic back panel and a plastic frame. Can the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G handle extending gaming and stress test? Here is the answer to that very question.

Better Than ROG Phone 5s?

With 15 minutes of CPU stress test, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 maintained a peak performance of 88 percent. Similarly, when we ran the test for 30 minutes and 45 minutes, the peak performance came down to 79 percent and 77 percent. If we take the average, the device was able to maintain 78 percent of the peak performance.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s throttled down the performance to 77 percent after one hour of CPU stress test. To our surprise, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G outperformed the ROG Phone 5s, as the device sustained 81 percent of its peak performance after stressing the CPU for an hour.

Although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G seems to be better at cooling when compared to the Asus ROG Phone 5s, do note that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a mid-tier Dimensity 900, while the ROG Phone 5s uses a more powerful Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Hence, we cannot do an apple-to-apple comparison between these two devices.

What About Gaming?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G surprised us when it comes to gaming. The smartphone offered a stable 60fps performance on COD: Mobile with graphics quality set to high and frame rate set to very high. Not just that, the phone did not heat up even after an hour of gameplay. One can also expect similar performance on titles like BGMI and PUBG: New State.

We also tested GT Racing 2 and Candy Crush Saga, and the whole gaming experience was on par with other smartphones of this price range. If you are looking for a mid-range 5G smartphone that can handle modern gaming, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will fulfill your needs. These results clearly indicate that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G stress test has confirmed that the phone is capable of handling extended gaming sessions with ease.

