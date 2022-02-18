Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Brings Task Force 141, Upgraded Weapons, More: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Call of Duty fans have something new to explore now. The popular mobile game will get a new update, dubbed as the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2. One of the exciting additions is the One-Four-One multinational special-ops unit, allowing gamers to play with Simon "Ghost" Riley and Kyle "Gaz" Garrick.

That's just the creamy bit of what the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 will bring. Plus, gamers can explore more Task Force 141 agents, a new map called Hardhat, new characters, new weapons, a new theme called Counter Intel, and more. The season will also celebrate festivities like Carnival, Holi, and more.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Updates

One of the most exciting entries of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 is the Task Force 141 unit. Gamers can be part of the Task Force 141 unit and join Gaz and other characters. Plus, the multiplayer missions will bring in new weapons, ammunition, maps, and more. Speaking of the map, Call of Duty: Mobile is bringing in the Hardhat map, which comes from Call of duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The Hardhat map on Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 will include a construction site with business complexes, making room for close-quarter combats. Plus, the update will see a new themed event called Counter Intel that includes a setup where terrorists have seized control of the city.

"Strategic choices are critical to the success of the mission and players will be rewarded for their bravery," the update details read. Like all new updates, gamers can also tap into themed weapons, better updates, avatars, and so on. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 will also see events like Holi and Carnival festivals with many rewards.

Rewards On Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 2

This also brings us to the rewards on the new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2. 50 new levels of Battle Pass rewards, Chopper Gunner scorestreak, COD Points (CP), Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, JAK-12 automatic shotgun, new Charms, and more are expected. The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 update is available on both Google Play and the App Store for download now.

Best Mobiles in India