Just In
- 12 min ago Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched At Rs. 1,499
-
- 49 min ago What Is MNP And How To Change Telecom Operator Via SMS
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Tecno Days: Discount Offer On Tecno Spark 6 Go, Tecno POVA, Tecno Camon 15 And More
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Massive Leak: Hands-On Video Reveals 120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Hug Day 2021: Up Your Valentine Fashion Game With Erica Fernandes’ Floral Saree
- Movies Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting In A Mumbai Studio Next Week?
- News Political negotiations between Centre, Naga rebel groups over: Governor
- Sports India vs England, 2nd Test: James Anderson, Bess to sit out; Moeen, Broad, Woakes, Foakes to play
- Finance Income Tax Department Raids on Bengaluru Liquor Company
- Automobiles 2021 Jawa Forty-Two Motorcycle Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.84 Lakh
- Education CBSE Practical Exam Dates 2021 Released For Classes 10th And 12th, Check Guidelines
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In February
Call Of Duty: Mobile Public Test Build Available Now: How To Download, New Features Explained
Call of Duty: Mobile fans have something to check out. Game developer Activision has released the latest public beta for CoD: Mobile and brings in several new features. Gamers can now check out the multiplayer maps, night mode, bull charge operator skill, and so on. Since this is only a public test build, the final rollout may look different.
Call Of Duty: Mobile Beta Features
As noted, there are several new features on the Call of Duty: Mobile public test build. Developers have brought in new maps, including the Shoot House and Shipment 2019. The game now also has a Bull Charge operator skill, which is basically a full-body shield, boosting the player's overall skill. The Bull Charge helps gamers to cover from enemy fire or even use it for an attack.
The Call of Duty: Mobile public test build has also brought in Napalm scorestreak. Reports suggest this would certainly make its way to the final rollout. To note, this is among the most expensive scorestreak and will cost 1,800 consecutive points. The Napalm scorestreak can be used to throw on the ground and light fire to take down enemies.
Call Of Duty: Mobile Beta Download
Since this is a public beta test, developers have allowed only a limited number of players to test it. Android 64bit version has a limit of 20,000 players and the Android 32bit version has a 10,000 players cutoff. Gamers who want to test it on iOS would first need the Apple TestFlight app. If you're looking to be part of the Call of Duty: Mobile public test build, here are the downloadable links for Android and iOS.
Call Of Duty: Mobile New Update
For now, it's uncertain when the new update will rollout publicly for everyone. Reports suggest the features would begin rolling out over the coming months. Also, features like the Napalm scorestreak or even operator skill will be available to the public over the next two seasons.
To note, the Call of Duty: Mobile: Season 1 (2021) rolled out in January. The next season is expected to arrive in March, bringing with it several new upgrades and features.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895