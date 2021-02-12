Call Of Duty: Mobile Public Test Build Available Now: How To Download, New Features Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Call of Duty: Mobile fans have something to check out. Game developer Activision has released the latest public beta for CoD: Mobile and brings in several new features. Gamers can now check out the multiplayer maps, night mode, bull charge operator skill, and so on. Since this is only a public test build, the final rollout may look different.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Beta Features

As noted, there are several new features on the Call of Duty: Mobile public test build. Developers have brought in new maps, including the Shoot House and Shipment 2019. The game now also has a Bull Charge operator skill, which is basically a full-body shield, boosting the player's overall skill. The Bull Charge helps gamers to cover from enemy fire or even use it for an attack.

The Call of Duty: Mobile public test build has also brought in Napalm scorestreak. Reports suggest this would certainly make its way to the final rollout. To note, this is among the most expensive scorestreak and will cost 1,800 consecutive points. The Napalm scorestreak can be used to throw on the ground and light fire to take down enemies.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Beta Download

Since this is a public beta test, developers have allowed only a limited number of players to test it. Android 64bit version has a limit of 20,000 players and the Android 32bit version has a 10,000 players cutoff. Gamers who want to test it on iOS would first need the Apple TestFlight app. If you're looking to be part of the Call of Duty: Mobile public test build, here are the downloadable links for Android and iOS.

Call Of Duty: Mobile New Update

For now, it's uncertain when the new update will rollout publicly for everyone. Reports suggest the features would begin rolling out over the coming months. Also, features like the Napalm scorestreak or even operator skill will be available to the public over the next two seasons.

To note, the Call of Duty: Mobile: Season 1 (2021) rolled out in January. The next season is expected to arrive in March, bringing with it several new upgrades and features.

