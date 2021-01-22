Call Of Duty Mobile Season 1: New Order Announced With New Weapons, Maps News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Call Of Duty Mobile fans have something new to checkout. Game developer Activision announced a new season that would begin rolling out from January 25. The Call Of Duty Season 1: New Order brings in several new upgrades, including new weapons, maps, and so on. More features will be teased on social media platforms ahead of the launch.

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 1: New Order

Among the new features coming to the New Order are a couple of new weapons. The list includes an assault rifle that can shoot long ranges and includes a fire burst option. From the looks of it, we could be seeing a weapon like the Famas burst rifle. Developers have also teased its capability for the upcoming Battle Pass.

Additionally, the Call of Duty Mobile Season 1: New Order would get a sniper rifle, which is quite a unique one and the second of its type/class for Call of Duty Mobile. It features a high rate of fire, especially when compared with the usual sniper rifles we've seen in the game. Teaser images of the new rifle are similar to the SKS marksman rifle.

🎆 New year, new season.

1️⃣🏙 S1 2021, New Order is almost here!



👍🏻 Launching in #CODMobile early next week! pic.twitter.com/RRtsqstyIJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 22, 2021

Apart from new weapons, the new CoD Mobile season brings in a new multiplayer map. Activision notes the new map would be a medium-sized one and will be released in Season 1. Apparently, it will be called Rebirth and reportedly is based on an abandoned city. To recall, the map appeared in the public test server back in December.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1: New Order gamers will be also witnessing the Attack of the Undead mode. Developers have teased that only 20 players can participate in this mode, which would be unique to the season. Additionally, the battle royale mode will be arriving on the game, set to be revealed soon. Call of Duty's most famous operator, Ghost, would be getting a new voice-over as part of the new season.

