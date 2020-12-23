Call Of Duty India Mobile Tournament's Registrations Live; Winners To Get Rs. 35,00,000 Prize Money News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

FPS-mobile gaming has become quite a hit amongst the masses in the past few years. High-end PC games such as Call of Duty can now be downloaded on smartphones (both Android and iOS). In fact, mobile gaming has seen a boom in the past few years. Gaming contests are being held to keep the user base hooked. Keeping in line with the same, Call Of Duty has announced a mobile gaming competition where the winners will reward with some handsome prize money. Check out the details below:

Call Of Duty Mobile India Cup Competition Details

Loco in collaboration with Activision Blizzard which is a video game publisher has announced the Rise of Heroes: Call Of Duty Mobile India Cup tournament. The gaming contest is being hosted to popularize the culture of e-sports in India. It will be an open tournament where you can participate with your team.

As per the rules, there will tournament will be played in 5v5 mode (five members each team). All the team members should be 18 years or above to participate in the contest. The registrations are live and will be open till 4th January 2021. It is worth mentioning that only 2048 teams are allowed to participate in the open tournament.

Out of the 2048 teams, 16 will be finalized for the Pro League. Four professional teams would be joining the finalist teams to compete for the ultimate prize money of Rs. 35,00,000. The first round of the contest begins on 2nd January and will be live till 9th January. The quarter, semi, and final rounds would be held on 24th January 2021.

Just for reference, the Call Of Duty can be downloaded on Android smartphones via Google Play Store. The game has a 4.5-star rating and has been downloaded over 100 million times. It weighs around 2GB in size.

