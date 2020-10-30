Just In
- 12 min ago Indian Army Launches SAI Messaging App With End-To-End Encryption
-
- 32 min ago OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Slated For November 2 Launch: What To Expect?
- 46 min ago Apple One To Go Live Soon: Here Is How Much It Costs In India
- 57 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design Details Reveal Sliding Keyboard, Three Displays
Don't Miss
- Movies Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria To Play Tiger Shroff's Love Interest In The Film
- Education HPBOSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: How To Check Plus Two Supplementary Result 2020
- News Gujarat by-polls 2020: 7 candidates have very serious pending criminal cases against them
- Finance Voluntary Pension Scheme For Traders And PM-SYM To Be Brought Under EPFO
- Automobiles New Mahindra Thar Receives Custom Body-Kit By DC Designs: Here Are The Details!
- Sports IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details
- Lifestyle November 2020: Important Festivals Falling In This Month
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In November
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minimum, Recommended PC System Specifications Revealed
If you are an FPS-style gaming enthusiast, then you cannot miss the upcoming ray-tracing-enabled title -- the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This latest game is one of the most anticipated games of the year and will be available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Sony PS5, and the PC this holiday season.
Activision, the studio behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has now revealed the PC hardware requirement to run the game smoothly. Looking at these numbers, it looks like only the high-end gaming laptops and PCs can handle COD at the highest possible graphics and resolution.
Though a regular gaming PC with parts from 2016/17 might be able to run the game smoothly, one definitely needs a CPU and GPU from 2020 to get the best possible gaming experience. Not just that, given, it requires 250GB storage, a PC with HDD might take a lot of time to load the game when compared to a PC with an SSD storage solution.
The game is all set to launch on November 13th and is already available for pre-order via various channels. Given the sheer size of the game, one definitely needs a high-speed internet connection to download and play this game. If you are intending to buy Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, then, here are the specifications that your PC should have to get a smooth gaming experience.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Minimum System Requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (v.1803 or higher)
- Memory: 8GB
- Storage: 50GB for multiplayer and 175GB for all game modes
- Video Preset: Medium
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements (1080p 60fps) Without Ray-Tracing
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Memory: 12GB
- Storage: 175GB during the launch
- Video Preset: Medium
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements (1080p 60fps) With Ray-Tracing
- Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: 175GB during the launch
- Video Preset: Medium
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements Higher Refresh Rate Monitor PC (1080p)
- Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
- Graphics Card: GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (without ray-tracing) / RTX 3070 (with ray-tracing) or AMD Radeon RX Vega64
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: 175GB during the launch
- Video Preset: High
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements (4K 60fps) With Ray-Tracing
- Processor: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X
- Graphics Card: GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: 250GB during the launch
- Video Preset: Ultra
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,913
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,885
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099