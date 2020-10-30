Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minimum, Recommended PC System Specifications Revealed News oi-Vivek

If you are an FPS-style gaming enthusiast, then you cannot miss the upcoming ray-tracing-enabled title -- the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This latest game is one of the most anticipated games of the year and will be available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Sony PS5, and the PC this holiday season.

Activision, the studio behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has now revealed the PC hardware requirement to run the game smoothly. Looking at these numbers, it looks like only the high-end gaming laptops and PCs can handle COD at the highest possible graphics and resolution.

Though a regular gaming PC with parts from 2016/17 might be able to run the game smoothly, one definitely needs a CPU and GPU from 2020 to get the best possible gaming experience. Not just that, given, it requires 250GB storage, a PC with HDD might take a lot of time to load the game when compared to a PC with an SSD storage solution.

The game is all set to launch on November 13th and is already available for pre-order via various channels. Given the sheer size of the game, one definitely needs a high-speed internet connection to download and play this game. If you are intending to buy Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, then, here are the specifications that your PC should have to get a smooth gaming experience.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (v.1803 or higher)

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 50GB for multiplayer and 175GB for all game modes

Video Preset: Medium

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements (1080p 60fps) Without Ray-Tracing

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 175GB during the launch

Video Preset: Medium

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements (1080p 60fps) With Ray-Tracing

Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 175GB during the launch

Video Preset: Medium

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements Higher Refresh Rate Monitor PC (1080p)

Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

Graphics Card: GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (without ray-tracing) / RTX 3070 (with ray-tracing) or AMD Radeon RX Vega64

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 175GB during the launch

Video Preset: High

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Recommended System Requirements (4K 60fps) With Ray-Tracing

Processor: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

Graphics Card: GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 250GB during the launch

Video Preset: Ultra

