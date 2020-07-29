Is Call Of Duty Mobile Chinese Game? Here’s Everything About Founder, Developer, Country News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Chinese apps are continually facing heat from the Indian Government over privacy and security concerns. It was recently reported that the popular PUBG gaming app is also under the radar and could be banned. This brings us to Call of Duty as many are wondering if this is a Chinese app too.

Call of Duty is one of the biggest competitors to PUBG Mobile, with millions of players logging in for hours together. Often, they're unaware of the origin of the game, its founders and developers. More importantly, the question if Call of Duty is a Chinese app is surfacing the internet and we're going to clear up these queries.

Is Call Of Duty A Chinese App?

Simply put, the Call of Duty gaming platform isn't a Chinese app. The game is published by Activision and Garena that are based in the US and Singapore. At the same time, it should be noted that the game is developed by TiMi Studios, a sub-division of Tencent Holding, a large Chinese firm.

Call of Duty Mobile Is Made By Which Country?

The revenue from CoD goes to the game's publisher, which isn't TiMi or Tencent in this case. That being said, we should also look into the details of the Call of Duty Mobile app. Back in 2019, Activision announced that TiMi Studios will be the forefront for developing the mobile version of the popular game. At the same time, the funding came from Activision, which is a company based in the US.

Will Call Of Duty Be Banned In India?

One of the main reasons for the ban on Chinese apps is due to privacy and security concerns. It is believed that apps originating from China need to share user data with their government, irrespective of where they operate. This led to the ban of various Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok.

This brings us back to Call of Duty that barely has a Chinese link. In other words, the entire Call of Duty franchise is owned solely by Activision in the US. Despite contracting TiMi Studios for the mobile version of the Call of Duty, the game is still owned by the American company, which means no - there's no reason for Call of Duty to get banned.

