    Did PUBG Get Banned In India? Here’s What You Need To Know

    By
    |

    The Indian Government has confirmed a ban on as many as 59 Chinese apps. This comes amidst the growing Indo-China sentiments owing to the border clash between the nations. The apps banned citing security concerns also include some of the most downloaded apps such as TikTok, ShareIT, UC Browser, WeChat, and others. Rumors were rife that PUBG will also get banned due to its China-links. But has this popular mobile game banned from both Android as well as iOS? Let's find out:

    Is PUBG Banned In India?

    Just to recap, the ban on 50 Chinese apps have been imposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under section 69A of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000. As soon as the list of the 59 Chinese apps that are banned was released, tension rose amongst the gamers who are hooked to PUBG. Users started flocking the internet searching for a ban imposed on PUBG.

    Well, if you are one of such ardent players, we have good news for you. PUBG hasn't been included in the list of banned apps in India. One of the biggest reasons why this app was being rumored to be banned was its Chinese connection. Specifically because of Tencent which is a Chinese multinational company that specializes in various Internet-related services not only in China but in the global markets.

    However, PUBG has different roots. Also known as Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, this online multiplayer battle royale game was created by PUBG Corporation which is owned by Bluehole video game company, from South Korea.

    PUBG has a huge fan base which is not just limited to India but all across the globe. This popular mobile game rose to fame in a short span and became the most downloaded and played battle royale game on smartphones. If we look at the stats, this game has got a four-star rating on Google Play Store and has been downloaded over 100 million times. The numbers speak its volume.

     

    Summing it all up, PUBG hasn't been banned in India and is nowhere in the list of banned Chinese apps in India. You can still go around collecting your chicken dinner. If you want to see which all Chinese apps have been banned in India due to privacy concerns, you can head to previous coverage by clicking on this link.

    Read More About: pubg gaming apps news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
