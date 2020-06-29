Indian Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Over Privacy Concerns: Here's The List News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Chinese apps seem to be the talk of the town. The ban imposed on 52 apps seems to be valid. This comes just a week after PIB ridiculed the fake NIC order doing rounds online; claiming Government agencies have asked Google and Apple to ban China-linked apps. The rumors are finally put to rest as the Indian government has confirmed a ban on 59 Chinese apps. Details are as follows:

List Of China-linked Apps That Are Banned In India

The Ministry of Information Technolgy has banned a total of 59 Chinese apps available on both Android as well as iOS platforms. Some of the most popular apps like TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Likee, Xender, WeChat, Bigo Live, Weibo, Shein, Vigo Video, ES File Explorer, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, DU battery saver, Club Factory, and Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile.

Even apps from the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi such as Mi Video Call and Mi Community have been banned. The remaining apps that have been barred from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store are Baidu map, Clash of Kings, Helo, YouCam makeup, CM Browers Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Newsdog, Beauty Plus, and UC News.

The list further confirms ban on QQ Mail, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, SelfieCity, Mail Master Parallel Space, WeSync, Viva Video - QU Video Inc, Meitu, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault-Hide Cache Cleaner, DU App studio, Hago Play With New Friends, Cam Scanner, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International QQ, Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly, Status Video, Mobile Legends, and DU Privacy app.

Why Has The Indian Government Imposed Ban On These Chinese Apps In India?

There have been several reports in the past that stated security concerns surrounding the usage of such Chinese apps. Even the Indian intelligence agencies had red-flagged 52 such apps. Now, the Ministry of Information Technology has acknowledged this concern and given a nod for the ban on such apps.

This action has been taken after numerous complaints stating the apps whose servers are based out of India steal personal data. The data privacy risk is one of the major factors why these apps have been banned from usage. We earlier discussed that majority of the apps available on Google Play Store and Apple Apple's App Store ask permission to access data including SMS, call logs, and location, etc. It is always advised to grant access to such information if you are sure of an app's authenticity.

