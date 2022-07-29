Top BGMI Alternatives To Play In India: Free Fire Max, Apex Legends, New State Mobile

To note, BGMI was banned in India after many shocking incidents where gamers have killed their parents or guardians. The Indian government has notified Krafton, the publisher behind BGMI, that the game will be removed from Google Play and App Store. Nevertheless, if you wish to play battle royale games, here are the top BGMI alternatives.

Top BGMI Alternatives: Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the top battle royale games and comes as a top alternative to BGMI. To note, Free Fire was also banned but gamers can play the Max version of the game. There are many similarities between BGMI and Free Fire Max, which will make it an easy transition for gamers.

Top BGMI Alternatives: New State Mobile

Gamers can also check out the PUBG New State Mobile game, which is also from Krafton. After PUBG Mobile was banned, the South Korean game publisher released New State Mobile with many new upgrades and a few tweaks. Gamers will even find many similarities between New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Top BGMI Alternatives: Apex Legends

Apex Legends arrival in India on Google Play and App Store was a sensation in itself. Just like BGMI, Apex Legends is a battle royale game where gamers have to squad up and fight, claiming to be the next 'evolution' of the multiplayer game. Apex Legends also offers better graphics that enhance the overall experience.

Top BGMI Alternatives: Call Of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is among the top BGMI alternatives. It's unique with its character skins and loots. Call of Duty: Mobile is a great alternative to BGMI as it comes with multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill-Confirmed. It offers maps such as Shipment, Raid, and Standoff, as well as 100-player Battle Royale.

Top BGMI Alternatives: Modern Combat 5

The best alternative to BGMI is Modern Combat 5 as it's a great first-person shooter game or FPS game. It comes with great graphics, high-powered guns and weapons, and intense multiplayer action that would make a great BGMI alternative.