After PUBG, BGMI Likely Banned In India; Here’s Why News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the ban on PUBG in India, fans found respite in the popular battle royale game - BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Now, it looks like the game from Korean publisher Krafton has been removed from the Google and Apple app stores following a government order, leaving many users surprised and worried. However, those users who have already installed the game can still play it for now.

Why BGMI Got Banned In India?

As per reports, the development follows a shocking incident that took place last month wherein a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother as she stopped him from playing online games. The issue was raised in Parliament and the government said the Home Ministry was examining some of these apps that appear in a new avatar after their ban and offer the same functionality.

In response to this move, a Krafton spokesperson said that they are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Apple and Google app stores and will let you know once there is specific information on the same. Furthermore, Google confirmed that it has taken the game down from the Play Store in India after informing the same to Krafton.

Notably, this is the second time that the game has been removed from the app stores in India. Previously, its predecessor PUBG Mobile was banned in the country along with as many as 117 other apps developed by companies from China citing security and integrity reasons. Later, it was relaunched in India by Krafton last year with the rebranded moniker BGMI.

Top Grosser In India

BGMI became an instant success in India and surpassed 100 million registered users in the country within a year. Celebrating the success, the company rolled out many updates that brought in major tournaments, India-centric events, and Indian-themed collaborations with the community to cater to the Indian users.

Furthermore, Krafton invested almost $100 million to improve the country's e-sports, entertainment, and video game startups to build a healthy gaming ecosystem. Krafton already announced that there will be four pro and semi-pro tournaments launched this year, including BMOC, BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2, and BMPS Season 2, that feature cash prizes of Rs. 6 crores and let players showcase their skills.

Best Mobiles in India