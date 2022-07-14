BGMI Master Series Grand Finals Update: Points Table, Team Standings, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI Master Series is one of the most talked about topics right now in the Indian gaming market. The first day of the BGMI Master Series finals concluded yesterday, July 13. Team Godlike has secured first place on the points table after it won the rounds with 68 points. Here's all you need to know about the BGMI Master Series grand finals.

BGMI Master Series Grand Finals: Points Table

The BGMI Master Series grand finals are happening now. The first day of the grand finals took place yesterday, July 13. The points table of the BGMI Master Series finals includes Team Godlike in first place with a total of 68 points.

Global Esports secured second place on the table with 57 points in total. The team Orangutan is in third place with a total of 48 points. Popular group Team Soul is now in fourth place after many nail-biting finishes with 44 points. Team Enigma Forever, Team XO, Chemin Esports, and Enigma Gaming hold the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively.

BGMI Master Series Grand Finals: Team Standings

The afore-mentioned teams are the ones who won yesterday's match at the finals. This brings us to the overall team standings at the ongoing BGMI Master Series. Here's the overall ranking of the teams in order:

Team XO

Orangutan Gaming

Chemin Esports

Skylightz Gaming

OR Esports

GodLike Esports

Team Insane

Enigma Gaming

Nigma Galaxy

Team Soul

Blind Esports

8Bit Esports

Team Enigma Forever

Revenant Esports

FS Esports

Global Esports

Where To Watch BGMI Master Series Grand Finals?

The BGMI Master Series grand finals are live-streamed on YouTube as well as on television. Interested viewers can check out the game on Star Sports 2 at 8:30 PM. The finals can also be watched on Loco and Glance Live in regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, as well as English.

The grand finals will conclude on July 17, where matches in Erangel and other maps will be played. From the looks of it, Team XO could top the charts with the massive prize pool of Rs. 1.5 crores. We'll know for sure in the coming days.

