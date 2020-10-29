PlayStation Plus Collection: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Vivek

Just a few days before the launch of the PS5, Sony has now revealed the details about the service called PlayStation Plus Collection. The PS5 will go on sale from November 12th in select markets and the PlayStation Plus Collection will also be available from the same day.

As of now, the PlayStation Plus Collection is limited to PS5 users, whereas the previous generation PlayStation users won't be able to subscribe to this service. The company has released a short video, explaining the various benefits of the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 users.

PlayStation Plus Collection is nothing but a collection of some of the best PS4 games. According to Sony, PlayStation Plus members can enjoy over 20 games from PS4 for free of cost. These will be digital games and one has to download to play them on the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition.

Games Included On PlayStation Plus Collection

PlayStation Plus Collection has some of the classic titles from PS4 like Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, God of War, Days Gone, Monster Hunter World, Call of Duty Black Ops III, Fallout 4, infamous Second Son, The Last Of Us Remastered, Resident Evil Biohazard, Uncharted 4, Final Fantasy X, Mortal Combat, and more.

The availability of these games depends on the market. As long as one has a PS Plus membership, they will be able to play these games for free of cost.

PS5 Price And Launch In India

After the PS5 trademark fiasco, it is now speculated that the PS5 will launch on November 19th In India. The PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs. 39,990, whereas the full-fledged PS5 with an optical drive will cost Rs. 49,990. As for the PS Plus membership, it is available for Rs. 499 per month, Rs. 1,199 for three months or it costs Rs. 2,999 for an annual subscription.

If you already own most of these titles, then this might not be a great deal. However, if you are planning to buy at least two of these games, then it makes sense to get the annual membership at less than the price of a single game.

Best Mobiles in India