PS5 Pre-Order In India: PS5 Release Date, Pricing, Pre-Order Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sony PS5 has been the talk of the town when it comes to gaming. The eagerly-awaited PS5 launch, pre-order, and price details are now officially confirmed. The PS5 will start at USD 499.99 (about Rs. 36,800) in the US, EUR 449.99 (about Rs. 43,000) in the UK, EUR499.99 (about Rs. 43,500) in Europe, AUD749.95 (about Rs. 40,300) in Australia, and JPY 49,980 (about Rs. 35,000) in Japan.

PS5 Pre-Order In India

However, the details of Indian pricing are still under wraps. The two variants of the PlayStation 5 - PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition will be launching on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand; and November 19 in 'rest of the world'. For now, it's unclear if India is also included in the latter, but we certainly hope so.

Eager gamers can sign up for any new information on various retail sites regarding the pre-order and buying options of PS5 in India. Flipkart, Amazon, Sony Center, Reliance Digital Games The Shop, and Reliance Digital are some of the stores where you can get more information about the PS5. If the Indian pricing is announced, you'll certainly find it here.

PS5: What To Expect

Sony PS5 is the direct take on the Microsoft Xbox Series X and the Series S consoles. Both versions have a physical disk version and one without the disk, which is more affordable. The PS5 Digital Edition is where gamers can only stream and download games from the PlayStation Store. The PS5 will also include a couple of accessories for additional costs - like the DualSense controller that will cost $69.99, the Pulse 3D wireless headset, charging station, and more.

The specifications of the PlayStation 5 have already been confirmed. The new console will pack an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU with 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each. It will have a solid-state drive (SSD) with a system memory of 16GB.

The PS5 will also support 4K and 8K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate and will also include 3D audio. The upcoming gaming console will also include support that's compatible with PS4 games. Additionally, Sony is also bringing out PlayStation Plus Collection for the PS5, which goes head to head with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. It will include games like God of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, and more.

