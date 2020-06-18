Just In
Sony PS5 Price, Launch Date Accidentally Revealed Via Amazon
Sony PlayStation 5 design was recently teased and instantly became one of the most trending gaming equipment. However, Sony hadn't announced the price or when the new PS5 would be available. According to a tipster, the price of the Sony PS5 was revealed via Amazon France and is said to cost EUR 499, roughly Rs. 42,700.
Sony PS5 Launch, Price
A tweet by tipster Ben Geskin shows a screenshot of the Amazon France website with the Sony PS5. The page also reveals the price tag of EUR 499, which is approximately Rs. 42,700 is also highlighted. However, Amazon has taken down the listing page soon after. Furthermore, the release date of November 20 was also spotted.
The tipster, who managed to take a screengrab before the listing was removed has also shared the price of the cheaper Sony PS5 Digital Edition. The special edition is said to cost EUR 399, which is around Rs. 34,200. The Amazon France site has taken down the PS5 listing and now shows 'currently unavailable'.
PlayStation 5 Price: 499€?— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020
Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5
Sony PS5 Design
Ever since its unveiling, the Sony PS5 has been making heads turn. Its polarising design and refreshed UI has made it one of the most-anticipated gaming equipment now. The Sony PS5 Digital Edition further adds to the excitement. The difference between the two variants is that the Digital Edition would skip the 4K Blue-ray disc drive, making it a tad bit cheaper.
Apart from this, the PlayStation VP of UX Design, Matt MacLaurin had teased that the PS5 would also launch a 'radical' special edition. However, these comments were also removed once posted. He had also talked about how the UI redesign is completely different from the previous generations of the PlayStation.
Sony had noted that it would launch the PS5 for the 2020 holiday season, which coincides with the November 20 launch date spotted here. At the same time, the price and the launch date of the Sony PS5 shouldn't be considered as the final as nothing is confirmed yet.
