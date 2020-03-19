Just In
PS5 Vs PS4: In-Depth Hardware Comparison
Just a day after the official hardware announcement of Xbox Series X, Sony has also revealed the actual specs sheet of the Sony PS5, which is also likely to launch this holiday season.
As one can anticipate, the PlayStation 5 is much faster compared to the current generation PlayStation 4 in almost all aspects, this might also result in an increased starting price, compared to PS4. Here is an in-depth comparison between the PS4 and PS5 in terms of hardware and gaming capabilities.
PS5 Vs PS4: CPU
The PS4 comes with an eight-core CPU with 1.6GHz based on Jaguar architecture. Similarly, the PS5 also offers an eight-core CPU with 3.5GHz clock speed and these cores are based on the Zen2 architecture. Compared to PS4, the PS5 offers double the clock speed and is based on a much efficient architecture.
PS5 Vs PS4: GPU
The PS4 offers 18 CUs with a clock speed of 800HMz, delivering a peak graphics performance of 1.84TFLOPs and is based on the custom GCN architecture. The PS5 comes with a massive 36 CUs that run at a peak clock speed of 2.23GHz, delivering the power of a total graphic of 10.28TFLOPs and the GPU is based on custom RDAN 2 architecture.
PS5 Vs PS4: Memory Interface And Memory Bandwidth
The PS5 offers 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (448GB/s) and uses a 256bit bus interface, whereas the PS4 comes with 8GB of GDDR5 video memory (176GB/s) and it also comes with a 256bit bus interface. Thanks to GDDR6, the PS5 will be able to deliver better graphics.
PS5 Vs PS4: Internal And External Storage
The PS5 uses a custom SSD with 825GB of storage space, whereas the PS4 uses a 500GB HDD. On PS5, there is an additional NVMe SSD slot to expand the storage, and on PS4 one needs to replace the internal HDD to increase built-in storage. Both models do support external HDD via the USB port.
PS5 Vs PS4: IO Throughput
The PS5 can give a raw output of 5.5GB/s and a compressed output of 8-9GB/s. On the PS4, the maximum data output rate is between 50-100MB/s, and it completely depends on where the data is stored on the HDD.
PS5 Vs PS4: Optical Drive
The PS5 and the PS4 come with a Blue-ray drive and the one on the PS5 can support 4K UHD playback. This drive can be used to play games and watch high-resolution movies on both models.
