PS5 Vs PS4: In-Depth Hardware Comparison

PS5 Vs PS4: CPU

The PS4 comes with an eight-core CPU with 1.6GHz based on Jaguar architecture. Similarly, the PS5 also offers an eight-core CPU with 3.5GHz clock speed and these cores are based on the Zen2 architecture. Compared to PS4, the PS5 offers double the clock speed and is based on a much efficient architecture.

PS5 Vs PS4: GPU

The PS4 offers 18 CUs with a clock speed of 800HMz, delivering a peak graphics performance of 1.84TFLOPs and is based on the custom GCN architecture. The PS5 comes with a massive 36 CUs that run at a peak clock speed of 2.23GHz, delivering the power of a total graphic of 10.28TFLOPs and the GPU is based on custom RDAN 2 architecture.

PS5 Vs PS4: Memory Interface And Memory Bandwidth

The PS5 offers 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (448GB/s) and uses a 256bit bus interface, whereas the PS4 comes with 8GB of GDDR5 video memory (176GB/s) and it also comes with a 256bit bus interface. Thanks to GDDR6, the PS5 will be able to deliver better graphics.

PS5 Vs PS4: Internal And External Storage

The PS5 uses a custom SSD with 825GB of storage space, whereas the PS4 uses a 500GB HDD. On PS5, there is an additional NVMe SSD slot to expand the storage, and on PS4 one needs to replace the internal HDD to increase built-in storage. Both models do support external HDD via the USB port.

PS5 Vs PS4: IO Throughput

The PS5 can give a raw output of 5.5GB/s and a compressed output of 8-9GB/s. On the PS4, the maximum data output rate is between 50-100MB/s, and it completely depends on where the data is stored on the HDD.

PS5 Vs PS4: Optical Drive

The PS5 and the PS4 come with a Blue-ray drive and the one on the PS5 can support 4K UHD playback. This drive can be used to play games and watch high-resolution movies on both models.