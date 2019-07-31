Sony PlayStation 5 Will Cost You More Than Any Gaming Console In Market News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are a Sony PlayStation fan and eagerly waiting for the upcoming PS5 console then this news might disappoint you. The reason behind the disappointment will the pricing of the upcoming console. The upcoming Sony PS5 is listed on a Swedish website for pre-order, and the price tag is flabbergasting.

According to MediaMarkt listing, the console will cost 9999 Swedish Krona. If you convert it to US dollars then it will be approx $1,047 and Rs. 72,000 in INR. Earlier, famous Sony analyst Hideki Yasuda predicted that the console will be launched in November 2020 and it will cost around $499 (approx Rs. 34,000).

At this price point, he has predicted that the company will sell around 6 million units of PS5 in the first year business. The number will rise to 15 million in the second year. Let's see at what price the company is going to launch the most awaited console.

So far it has been speculated that the upcoming PlayStation 5 will be powered by an AMD Ryzen CPU with eight cores along with 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The console is also said to arrive with a hybrid next-generation Radeon GPU which is also capable of ray tracing. PS5 is also expected to pack a high-performance SSD which will be responsible for the better and smooth gaming experience.

Apart from all this, the console will also go up against Microsoft's next-gen Xbox which is widely known with the codename of Anaconda. Fans are equally excited with upcoming Xbox as well. Let's see who will get the breakthrough first and at what pricing both the consoles are going to land in India.

Do note that the listing hasn't revealed the date of shipment or launch. So it's better to take this pre-order page lightly and wait for the official launch of the PS5.

