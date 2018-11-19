ENGLISH

Sony to skip E3 2019: PlayStation 5 confirmed to be release in 2020

PlayStation 5 confirmed to be launched by 2020. Sony not going to skip E3 2019. All you need to know.

    PlayStation 5 is one of the most awaited gaming consoles from the company. Now, a new report has surfaced on the web indicating that the Sony is planning to reveal the PlayStation 5 in 2019 ahead of the releasing the console to market in 2020.

    The news comes after the company announced that it's not going to attend E3 next year. This is the first time in 24-years Sony is not going to attend the event. According to Digital Trends, a Reddit user with RuthenicCookied name claimed that Sony is not going to take part in E3 2019. He claimed this even before the company's official announcement. On the same Reddit thread, an anonymous source has revealed information about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2.

    The reports suggest that the PlayStation 5 will be introduced in the mid of 2019. It console will be launch at a dedicated PlayStation Experience event. The PS 5 will be released in either March or November of 2020, which makes a 7 years gap of a launch between PS 4 and PS 5.

    Most of the developer has already received the development kits for the PlayStation 5. According to RuthenicCookie, the console will be a "monster" with a Ryzen 8 core. He also claimed that the next-gen comes with a price tag of $500. Sony seems to work very hard for the launch of PlayStation 5 that the only reason it is not participating in E3 2019.

    RuthenicCookie also added that the virtual reality system will get an upgrade with the PSVR 2. The PSVR 2 will come with a built-in camera and Sony is also said to test virtual reality gloves for the system.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
