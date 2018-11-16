ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Sony sold 86 million PS4 in 5 years: All you need to know

Sony sold 86 million PS4 in 5 years and for celebration that it has introduced PS4 Call of Duty Black Ops 4 bundle.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sony PlayStation 4 has completed it's five years and the company announced that it has crossed the sale of 86.1 million units in addition to over 777.9 million worldwide. To make this occasion memorable the company has decided to release a new PS4 bundle; Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 bundle.

    Sony sold 86 million PS4 in 5 years: All you need to know

     

    The company rolled out almost 11 major software updates the games including6.0. Call of Duty Black Ops 3, GTA V, Call of Duty WWII, Fifa 17 and 18 since the launch, all these games remain the best sellers. The new bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of the latest multip[layer first-person shooter game which comes gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat. It also has the biggest Zombies offering with three undead adventures and Blockout.

    The new bundle sounds interesting, if you are interested in it then you can grab it from November 27, 2018. it comes with a price tag of $299.99 and $ 379.99 which includes a jet-black 1TB PS4 system along with a DualShock 4 wireless controller, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

    The bundle is still not listed on PlayStation's official website for India, which means it might take some more time to hit the Indian market. We can expect that the company will be launching the bundle for India too on the same day.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue