PlayStation5 might be in works under codename Erebus: Report

PlayStation 5 is the most awaited console from the company, as Sony has taken a long pause after releasing the PS4. Now the reports claim that the company is planning to launch the PS5 and it may be codenamed as Erebus. The codename is discovered by eagle-eyed users on popular gaming forum ResetEra in the latest release of Unreal Engine 4.

The name appears along with the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms in Unreal Engine 4's code. If you remember, the PS4 was codenamed as Orbit and the PS4 Pro's was Neo, and PS VR was Morpheus. This means Erebus might be the upcoming console from the company.

According to Greek mythology, Erebus was the god of darkness and it was considered as one of the first five being in existence, born of chaos. This makes perfect sense as Sony is the market leader in terms of console and quickly figures out the world's demand for every game. It will be very interesting to see what sony is going to bring this time as its latest gaming experience.

"It looks like it's hinting at a new console. In engines you tend to have like a bunch of values to tell you which platform you're on because they all need to run slightly differently," claims a source speaking to VG247, "The whole Erebus being a god thing makes sense with the Sony codename branding.

It's not a surprise that Sony is working on a new console, and if the recent leaks turn out to be true then we can soon see the released games hitting the new console too.

According to the job listing, discovered by VGR for Infinity Ward - the studio behind Call of Duty Modern Warfare, the 2019 Call of Duty might be the next-generation game.

Considering Call of Duty 2019 is being directed by Infinity Ward, which is yet to be announced, then it might be focusing on the PS5 and next-generation Xbox. Hope we will get to know more about the PS5 in the near future. We will keep you update once we get to know about the upcoming console.