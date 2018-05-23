PS4 is in final stage of life cycle says John Kodera

It seems that all the PS4 lovers need to say goodbye to the bestseller PS4. As the gaming console is reaching the end of its life. The company is gearing up to the PS5 model. During the Sony IR Day PlayStation boss, John Kodera said "PS4 is entering the final phase of its life cycle, which would have a negative impact to the unit, but recurring revenue via membership services etc should cushion some of that," according to The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki's translation.

The gaming trade show E3 is less than a month away and Sony is not having any plans to announce its PS5 details, which is disappointing many PS fans who are expecting a brand new console with latest technology and features.

It's said that better not to expect the PS5 until 2021. Takashi Mochizuki has twitted, "SIE head Kodera told analysts and investors that the period until March 2021 would be when PlayStation to "crouch down once" to grow further in the future."

Its a contrary to those analysts who have speculated that the PS5 would be released in 2018. Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong had suggested that the PS5 could be out before the end of 2018.

"2020 is what I have in my forecast. The data suggest there's no need to do it earlier. But I've been surprised before so I'm as interested in this as anyone," Gamingbolt quoted Piscatella as saying.

Kodera is quoted as saying that the company will continue to invest in first-party and exclusive games, all though it doesn't mean new IPs. Refreshing existing IPs and expanding successful ones even further is also part of the company's plan.

Sony has launched the PS4 back in November 2013 in the West. Its been five years fans are eagerly waiting for a new console from the company. There are already rumblings about the PS5 dev kits being sent to developers which have anticipated the possibilities of launch in 2020.

People who are confused whether to buy the PS4 or not. We should recommend that this is a good time to buy a PS4. If PS5 is launching anytime in 2012 then still it will take two more years to get some great games for the console. So it's better to go for PS4 now.

Source