PlayStation 5 price in India will be higher than PS4: Report

Sony is working on its most awaited console ever yes the PlayStation 5. If you are also eagerly waiting for the console and want to buy it then this news will be a piece of sad news for you because the price of the latest PS5 will be higher than the existing PS4. This information is indicated by Sony's Lead Systems Architect Mark Cerny in a meeting with Peter Rubin.

The company revealed that the upcoming might come with, backwards compatibility, and solid-state drive which will enhance the performance of the console. According to Peter Rubin, Senior Correspondent at the publication, the PS5's price did come up in his meeting with Cerny.

"I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set," Cerny said to Rubin.

We can hope that the company will launch the PS5 with the price point of $399, similar to what they did with the PS4 launch. The reason behind this is the Indian buyers are not ready to invest too much in the console market and even $399 (Rs 39,990 approx) is a huge amount. There might be a possibility that the company will launch the console at the same price as PS4 and bring new bundle variants with a slightly higher range.

According to the report, the PS5 will be powered by a third-generation AMD Ryzen processor which includes eight cores along with nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. As far as the GPU concern, the console will make use of AMD Radeon Navi family with ray tracing support.

Let's see what Sony is going to bring with its latest console.

