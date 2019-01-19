Upcoming Play Station 5 and Xbox tipped to feature AMD Navi graphics

It seems that the announcement for the upcoming Xbox and Sony PS5 are right around the corners. The rumors about the next generation consoles are already started surfacing the web, now a new leak suggested both the upcoming consoles are going to be equipped with AMD chip under the hood.

AMD is expected to introduce a whole new system-on-a-chip which is specially made for next-generation consoles. The company is coming up with Navi graphics and cutting edge 7nm Zen 2 CPU cores, similar like the one which is available in the latest Ryzen 3rd Generation processors. This information was leaked by a famous tipster TUM_APISAK. The new APU will probably be known as Gonzalo.

This all-new AMD Gonzalo APU is expected to come with eight processor cores which are clocked in between 1GHz to 3.2GHz. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X is currently powered by AMD Jaguar APUs at up to 2.13GHz and 3.2GHz, respectively.

As far as graphics are concerned, the AMD Gonzalo is expected to feature Navi 10 Lite graphics. This is the first time even the rumor about this graphics is out, so there is very less information about the graphics. However, it has been expected to run at 1GHz.

It is seen E3 2019 is going to witness full of new hardware announcements. So year seems to come with good news because the next-gen Xbox and PS5 are also expected to be launched. In addition, AMD is also announcing its most-awaited Navi graphics.

Let's see what else we are going to witness this year. This is the starting and we are already receiving too many information about the new launches in the gaming Industry. So stay tuned, we will get back to you as soon as we get any new update.

