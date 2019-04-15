ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Sony is expected to launch its most awaited PlayStation 5, and there are many leaks about the upcoming console. According to the latest reports, the PS5 is all set to launch in March 2020. The release was first leaked back in 2018. A European developer claimed that he is working on the PlayStation 5 launch game which was posted on Pastebin.

    GTA 6 to arrive on PlayStation 5 by end of 2020: Reports

     

    According to the latest leak, the upcoming PS5 is expected to arrive in March 2020 or in November 2020. The leak also suggests that the console will come with a price point of $499 (Rs 32,735). It also suggests that the company will make some announcement about the console between April to June this year.

    The report also suggests that thePS5 will come will following the exclusive games:
    Gran Turismo 7 (with VR support)
    PUBG free-to-play, 4K remaster
    The Last of Us Part 2 remaster
    Ghost of Tsushima remaster

    The leaks also suggest that the PS5 will come along with the most anticipated GTA 6, Battlefield: Bad Company 3,
    Harry Potter, and Assassin's Creed. Let's see what Sony is planning to bring to the upcoming gaming console. GTA fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the game and if this is going to be true then this will increase the sales of the console as well.

    Do note that all this piece of information are based out of leaks and the company has not shown green signal to any of the given rumors. So it will be better to take this information with a pinch of salt and for the official launch.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
