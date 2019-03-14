ENGLISH

    Only PlayStation 5 users will enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6: Reports

    PS 5 will be the only console to have Grand Theft Auto 6, as the company is planning to purchase the parent company of Rockstar games.

    Sony Play Station 5 is expected to be released by 2022 for which the company is likewise skipping the E3 event this year. Now, in the most recent report, it has been reported that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 widely known as GTA 6 will be exclusively available for PS5. The report additionally recommends that Sony is in talks to purchase the Parent company ( Take-Two Interactive ) of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption. Sony is also anticipated to purchase 2K the publisher behind BioShock, XCOM, and WWE games. If this turns to be true, then PS5 will do great business with the popularity of GTA V.

    According to Marketwatch's report, Sony is in serious board level discussion to purchase Take-Two Interactive. This news has increased the value to Take-Two shares at $130 and the rumors suggest that its stock has climbed 4.7 per cent.

    Earlier the leaks and rumors indicated that coming GTA 6 will be based out to two map locations - Vice City and South America. The previous version of the game was based out of Miami map. GTA6 will first time incorporate a female protagonist as a leader in the game. However, it is as yet not affirmed wheater you can control numerous characters or not, just like the one which was accessible on GTA V.

    However, don't get excited for GTA 6 in light of the fact that the game won't get launched at any point in the near future. The game is tipped to be launch by 2022.

    As indicated by a researcher form Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, the successor of the PlayStation 4 is expected to be released somewhere close to April 2021 and March 2022. He likewise guaranteed that there is no way of launching the PS5 before 2022.

     

    Let's see when we will get the opportunity to see the launch of the most anticipated gaming console from Sony.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
