Sony PS5 Design Unveiled: Check Out Sony PS5 Digital Edition And New Console

Sony PS5 Announced

The online event announced numerous games on the PS5 along with teasing of the new gaming console. However, Sony hasn't provided an exact release date and the exact pricing. For all we know, the new console should be available worldwide by the holiday season.

Sony also unveiled several accessories for the PS5. Buyers can also check out the DualSense charging station, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a media remote, and even a new HD camera. Like the PS5, Sony has kept the pricing and the launch of these accessories still a mystery.

Sony PS5 Design

After nearly an hour of PS5 game announcements, Sony finally unveiled how the new PS5 console looks like. Sony has also announced two versions, where one is with a 4K Blu-ray drive and the other Digital Edition. The new white and black design matches with the new controller, which will be included in the box. As noted, the PS5 stands vertically, like the Xbox Series X.

The new PlayStation5 can be placed vertically or horizontally underneath a TV or monitor, which is why Sony has designed a stand that works for either orientation. There are also USB-A and USB-C ports in the front. The PS5 design also reveals vents for heat release.

The Sony PS5 will be powered by an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. The custom AMD chips will provide 10.28 teraflops of power using variable frequencies on both the CPU and GPU. Sony is also using custom SSD for the console with 825GB of storage and 5.5GB/s of performance.

Sony PS5 Digital Edition

The Sony PS5 Digital Edition, announced alongside, will ship without the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. For now, there is no word about its storage space and if it'll offer more space. It is also speculated to cost less, but there's no word on its price tag yet. The Digital Edition also looks substantially thinner than the regular model as it comes without the drive.