Xbox Series X Coming To India Around Same Time As Global Launch: Report

Xbox Series X is one of the most awaited gaming consoles from Microsoft and the company is expected to launch the console in the second half of this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no certainty about the exact launch date of the console.

In a new report, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox has given hopes to the fans stating that the launch is on track and most likely to happen soon.

Spencer made this announcement during a podcast conversation, and he also added that the India launch might take place around the same time as the global launch. Spencer was asked about the worldwide launch of the Xbox Series X on which he responds saying, "significant delays in region launches hurt us."

The statement means that the company might have a staggered launch of the console in selected regions to avoid adverse effects on the financial situation of the company.

Meanwhile, Spencer didn't point out India launch specifically during the conversation, but he did mention how company delayed the launch of the Xbox One by nine months and this time it's not going to be the same.

According to Mako Reactor's report, Spencer is also planning to extend the regions which include India as well. Notably, the launch of the Xbox One and the Xbox One S took place in India a year after the global launch. Hope this time it won't be the same.

Citing sources from the supply chain, The Mako Reactor claims that Redington, a distribution partner for Microsoft India is efficient in supply and it could play a crucial role in getting the console to the Indian market at the same time of global launch.

Microsoft has already revealed the specifications of the upcoming Xbox Series X. The console is equipped by the eight-core AMD ZEN 2 CPU, clocked at 3.8GHz. On the graphic part, the console uses a custom RDNA 2-class GPU with 12 teraflops of power and 52 compute units, clocked at 1.82GHz each. The Xbox Series X will also support up to 8K resolution for the enhanced gaming experience.

