Sony PlayStation 5 Launch Date Revealed; To Come With New Controller News oi-Vivek

Sony usually announces its new consoles in the month of April. And, this time around there have been a lot of leaks and speculations regarding the launch of the PlayStation 5. The company has now officially confirmed that the next PlayStation will be available for the purchase by 2020 holiday season. So, one has to wait at least for a year to check out the next big innovation from Sony.

According to Jim Ryan, President and CEO, SIE this announcement is not a surprise by any mean. Instead, he just wanted to inform to PlayStation fans on what the company is working on.

All-New Controller

Along with the PlayStation 5, the company will ship a brand-new controller that further enhances the gaming experience. The upcoming gaming controller will have two major upgrades. The company is finally replacing the rumble tech with the haptic feedback technology to offer a wide range of feedbacks.

With the haptic feedback engine, the company claims that users can sense different textures in racing games and crashing a car will offer a different kind of feedback. The second feature that is on its way to Sony’s upcoming gaming controller is adaptive triggers. With this feature, a game developer can program the resistance of the trigger to feel the tactile sensation of a bow and arrow. Similarly, a car accelerating on a rocky terrain will also give different sorts of experience.

When these features are combined, it results in a better gaming experience on a wide range of games. The company has already shipped a bunch of new controllers to the game developers to fasten the incorporation. In a later statement, the company claims that the PS4 owners will also get some new titles like the Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima.

