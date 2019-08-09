Black Shark Launches Rookie Kit Gamepad In India For Re 1

ENGLISH

    Black Shark, the gaming smartphone company, has launched its first mobile gaming accessory for the Black Shark 2 in India. The newly launched gaming accessory is called the Rookie Kit Gamepad which comes with two components - Black Shark Gamepad for left side, and Black Shark Gamepad 2.0 holder for the gamepad.

    Black Shark Gamepad Specifications

    The controller is capable of working with all the Android games. It comes equipped with four navigation buttons, one power button, a firing trigger, and an analog stick. It sports customizable button layout which allows users to customize the controller settings.

    The multi-function gaming button on the controller comes with several gaming features which are exclusive on Black Shark devices. All of the physical buttons can interact with sections of the touch screen, and users can save a button layout for each game individually.

    On the connectivity part, the wireless controller offers Bluetooth 4.2. It weighs around 20 grams. The Black Shark Gamepad is fuelled by a 340mAh battery, and the company claims it is capable of delivering up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. You can top-up the device with a USB-C cable.

    Black Shark 2 GamePad Offers

    The company is offering the gamepad and holder on Flipkart for Re 1 each if you're purchasing a new Black Shark 2. Existing Black Shark 2 users can also avail this offer. Do note that it is only valid for one order; users can redeem the Rookie Kit Gamepad from 'My reward' section on Flipkart. Buyers can redeem the device only from September 15 to October 15 2019.

     

    Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on purchase of the Black Shark 2 during the National Shopping Days Sale. The Shadow Black variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed for Rs. 34,999 and the Frozen Silver model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage are priced at Rs. 44,999.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
