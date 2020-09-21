Xbox Series X, Series S Pre-Orders Start Tomorrow: How To Pre-Order News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Much-awaited gaming consoles Microsoft Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are opening for pre-orders. Starting tomorrow (September 22), the Xbox Series X and the Series S will be available for pre-orders in major markets across the world, including India. Microsoft has confirmed that the new gaming consoles will debut on November 10.

Xbox Series X, Series S Pre-Order Details

You can pre-order the Xbox Series X and the Series S in India starting tomorrow. The pre-booking will go live at 9 AM across all major online retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital online stores in India.

Xbox Series X, Series S Price Details

We know that Microsoft has ventured into making the popular gaming consoles affordable this year. The entry-level Xbox Series S will cost Rs. 34,990 in India, which comes in a single variant of 512GB. The Xbox Series X - the flagship variant - will cost Rs. 49,990 and brings with it many additions.

Xbox Series X Vs Xbox Series S: Differences Explained

The first and most-evident difference between the two consoles is the resolution on which the games will run. The flagship Xbox Series X will ship with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, while the Series S will have only 10GB RAM. This also means that Series X will run games in full 4K resolution and the Series S will be locked at 1440p.

However, do note that both upcoming Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles will support ray tracing. More importantly, the Xbox Series X packs the 4K UHD Blu-ray drive, while the Xbox Series S is digital-only. The Series X also has a better graphics card, larger RAM, and munch more enhanced features with a costlier price tag. Also, the Series S comes in a single white variant and Series X gets the black color options.

What We Think

Both gaming consoles are surely attractive and make a great deal that suits individual needs. Opening the upcoming Xbox series for pre-order allows Microsoft to take a step ahead of competitor Sony PlayStation 5. Both are expected to launch around the same time, but with pre-bookings open now but the new Xbox has a lead over the PS5.

