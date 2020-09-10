Xbox Series S, Series X India Price Announced; Should You Wait For Sony Play Station 5? News oi-Vivek

People across social media platforms are going gaga over the price of the Xbox Series S in North America. Similarly, the company has now announced the Indian price of the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, and the reaction is now completely opposite, at least in India.

According to Xbox India's official Facebook post, the Xbox series S will cost Rs. 34,990 and the Xbox Series X will cost Rs. 49,990, which is touted to be the most powerful gaming console ever. Though these prices aren't that bad, the upcoming gaming consoles from Microsoft are at least 50 percent expensive in India.

In comparison, the Xbox Series S console costs $299 in the US which roughly translates to Rs. 21955, which makes this console almost 13 thousand rupees more expensive here. Similarly, the Series X costs $499 in the US (approx Rs. 36,641), which also around Rs. 13,000 more expensive here. So, in terms of value-for-money, the Xbox Series X looks like a better deal when compared to the Series S.

For Rs. 15,000 more, you are getting a much powerful gaming console with a built-in Blue-Ray player which is expected to offer a native 4K gaming experience and is also expected to age well when compared to the Series S.

Xbox Series S's India Pricing Is Actually Good

If you keep aside the US pricing and just look at the Indian pricing, the Xbox Series S is definitely a great gaming console, at least on paper. In one of the leaked product videos, the company claims that the Xbox Series S can offer 1440p (2K) native gameplay with up to 120fps and 4K upscaling. Not just that, the console can also stream 4K content from platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

FYI, you need to spend more than Rs. 35,000 in India to get a decent flagship smartphone. And when it comes to gaming PC, there is no way you can build a 1080p ray-tracing enabled system for Rs. 35,000 if not 1440p. The Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X will be available for pre-order from September 22 and will launch on November 10 across the globe.

