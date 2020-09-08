Xbox Series S Design, Price Revealed: Cheapest Console Ever? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft was rumored to be working on a console that came with an affordable price tag. A leak has given us the first peek at the Xbox Series S that carries the codename, Lockhart. The image posted by Thurrott revealed the design of the new Xbox console and its price tag of $299 (around Rs. 22,000).

Xbox Series S Design Revealed

The leaked image reveals a white console placed in a vertical orientation, where the design is quite similar to the Xbox One S. It's unclear what the source of these images is, however, another tipster WalkingCat also revealed a short video of the Xbox Series S. This video shows that the Series S is thinner than the Series X, giving users ample room to fit in under TVs.

As per The Verge's report, the new Series S console skips the disc drive. Further, it's reported that the Series S console will feature four teraflops of GPU performance, compared to 12 in the Series X - another upcoming console. Comparisons aside, the Xbox Series S is said to have a boasted CPU and SSD performance, ready to run the next-gen games. However, a drop in GPU means modern titles won't be running in 4K resolution.

Xbox Series S Price Hinted

The most attractive part of the Xbox Series S is its price tag, expected to ship for $299. The console is also rumored to be part of the $25 (Rs. 1,850) Xbox All Access monthly plan that includes Xbox Live and Game Pass. This would make the Series S the most affordable console, an attractive way for Microsoft to win gamers willing to explore the next-gen games without 4K.

With the $25 Xbox Game Pass plan, Microsoft will also be pushing subscriptions to a wide audience. To note, the design skips the disc drive - which explains the subscription plans for the Xbox Series S. Both the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X consoles are scheduled to debut on November 10, just ahead of the holidays. For all we know, the consoles might be ticking all the right boxes for gamers.

