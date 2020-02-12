Samsung Enhances Gaming Experience In Partnership With Microsoft Xbox For Galaxy S20 Series News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S20 lineup at the Unpacked event. While all the three variants of the premium smartphone feature 5G support, the company has also partnered with a couple of other companies for more enhanced features. For one, Samsung and Microsoft have teamed up for better cloud gaming experience with Xbox.

Samsung announced that there is no touch lag with the Galaxy S20 series when it comes to gaming. The South Korean tech giant has enabled the new flagship devices with Samsung LPDDR5 RAM with relatively lesser power consumption. Moreover, the Super AMOLED display, superior hardware, and improved software are set to make it one of the best gaming devices.

Samsung, Xbox Partner

For the first time, there's an Xbox integration in smartphones. The new partnership with Microsoft and Samsung will launch a premium cloud-based game streaming experience on smartphones. Although there aren't many details at the moment, it's certainly exciting to see what Samsung and Xbox will provide us.

Speaking about the new partnership, a Microsoft spokesperson said to CNET: "Working with partners like Samsung is an important step in our Project xCloud journey and will help make game streaming more accessible for gamers. We look forward to sharing more later this year."

At the same time, readers should note that Samsung is working on its Project xCloud game streaming service. This is a cloud-based game streaming service and is expected to partner with Microsoft's upcoming gaming console - the Xbox Series X. This is expected to launch much later this year.

Additionally, David Park, Samsung's director of strategy also revealed Microsoft's Forza Street, which will come to the Galaxy devices. This game was originally released in 2019 for Windows 10 PCs. Eager gamers can pre-register for the game on the Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store.

For now, there are no other details about the new gaming partnership. Moreover, Samsung has also partnered with a couple of other companies including Netflix, Google, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip launched alongside, will have a couple of new features through this partnership.

