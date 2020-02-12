Samsung Launches Galaxy S20 Series At Unpacked 2020 Event: Features, Specifications, Price

Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch

Going into the details, the basic Galaxy S20 model is available in 12GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded. It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear featuring a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor. There's also a 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Features

The next variant, namely the Galaxy S20 Plus features a similar 12GB and 8GB RAM options. The 12GB RAM variant can be coupled with 128GB, 256GB or a 512GB storage option. On the camera front, this model of the Galaxy 20 packs a quad-camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens enabled with DepthVision. It also comes with a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

Similar to the other two models, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in two variants 16GB and 12GB RAM options. While the 16GB RAM is paired with a 512GB storage, the 12GB RAM variant has 128GB and 256GB storage options. This also has a quad-camera setup 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 108MP wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. There's a 40MP front-facing camera sensor.

Particularly with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung has introduced 100x zoom to produce a powerful zoom effect. Samsung touts it to capture the brightest photos ever on a smartphone. It combines nine pixels for the best imaging quality says Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Features

One of the key highlight features of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones is the camera enhancements. The company says it's redefining the way we capture images and is touted to take smartphone photography to the next level. Plus, it has enhanced the zooming feature by introducing a combination of AI and hardware.

The S20 also features 8K video recording support. The new premium smartphone allows users to shoot 8K videos and upload it on YouTube or cast it on the Samsung 8K QLED TV. Another added feature is the AI Motion Analysis, which allows users to shoot a video and also click a screenshot of it a moment later at 33MP.

Galaxy S20 Price, Availability

The Galaxy S20 is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 72,000), the Galaxy S20+ is priced starting from $1,199 (approx. Rs. 85,500) and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced starting from $1,399 (approx. Rs. 100,000). The new smartphones will be available from February 14.