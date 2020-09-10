AMD Ryzen Zen 3, Radeon RDNA 2 Launch Date Announced; Most Powerful CPU, GPU? News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA and Intel recently launched their new GPU and CPU respectively and all eyes are now on the next-generation CPU and GPU from AMD. The upcoming CPU and GPUs not only power laptops and PCs, but they will also be seen on the next-generation gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Dr. Lisa Su, President, and CEO of AMD has now officially announced that the company will showcase the new CPUs based on Zen 3 architecture on October 8 and new GPUs for both PCs and gaming consoles (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5) on October 28, just a few days before the official launch of the Xbox Series X.

Next Generation Ryzen Desktop Processors

On October 8, Dr. Lisa Su will announce the next-generation Ryzen desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture. These CPUs are expected to be based on 5nm fabrication, making then more power efficient when compared to the AMD's Zen 2 CPUs based on 7nm fabrication.

Do note that, we might not see Zen 3 architecture-based mobile processors until 2021, which is a bummer. With a new and efficient manufacturing process, these CPUs should be able to perform better than the Zen 2 CPUs while drawing less power.

Next Generation Radeon Graphics

The next-generation Radeon graphics based on RDNA 2 architecture will be coming to the market 20 days later and these graphics cards will also power the recently announced Xbox Series X, Series S, and the Sony Playstation 5. The company has already confirmed that the next-gen AMD GPUs will be called RX Radeon 6000 series GPUs.

How To Watch The Launch?

Both events will be live-streamed on various social media sites and YouTube via the AMD official channels. Both presentations will start at 9:30 p.m. IST (12 PM ET) and are likely to last for at least an hour, so get ready to grab your popcorn and sit tight to witness the launch of next-gen processors for computing and gaming.

It’s going to be an exciting fall for gamers... time to start a new journey with @AMDRyzen Zen3 and @Radeon RDNA2 pic.twitter.com/O9SXvLo4y0 — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) September 9, 2020

Best Mobiles in India