AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU Review: Efficient And Sufficient For 1080p Gaming

Hardware Specifications

Compute Units: 36

Stream Processors: 2304

Peak Performance: 7.19 TFLOPS (up to)

Game Clock: in MHz (up to)1375

BoostClock: in MHz (up to)1560

Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Memory Speed: 12 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192bit/s

Total Board Power: 150W

System Configuration

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700 Quad-Core @3.6GHz

RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB (8GBx2) 2133MHZ DDR4

Storage: WD Green 120GB Internal SSD

Motherboard: Asus Prime 7270-K

Power Supply: Corsair VS650

Thermal Solution: Corsair H60

Radeon 5500 XT Vs Radeon 5600 XT

It might look like the Radeon 5500 XT has more video memory with higher memory speed and higher clock speed. However, this is just one part of the story. Compared to the 128bit memory interface on the Radeon 5500 XT, the Radeon 5600 XT is based on a 192bit memory interface. Similarly, the Radeon 5600 XT also has more computing units and more stream processors.

The Radeon 5500 XT offers a peak performance of 5.2TFLOPs, whereas the Radeon 5600 XT has a peak performance of 7.19TFLOPs, and the same can be seen when we compared to benchmark results of these GPUs. The Radeon 5500 XT retails for Rs. 14,990 (without tax), whereas the Radeon 5600 XT retails for Rs. 19,990 (without tax), making a price difference of Rs. 5,000.

What's New?

The Radeon 5600 XT is based on Navi architecture and is manufactured using the 7nm manufacturing process. The GPU has a total of 10.3 billion transistors and comes with a TDP of 150W. Thanks to the efficient architecture, the GPU uses less power compared to other GPUs built on the old manufacturing process.



There will be no reference Radeon 5600 XT GPU. Instead, it will be available via multiple vendors. The GPU that I reviewed is from sapphire and it comes with dual fan design for improved thermal efficiency. This is also one of the first GPUs to support AMD Freesync 2 HDR technology out-of-the-box.

Build and Design?

This GPU can be easily used with a tower-style PC without any issue. It has three display ports and a single HDMI port with six-pin power input. The build-quality from sapphire might be an issue, as the plastic used on the outer casing feels flimsy and fragile, including the dual coolers.

Benchmark Performance

We ran various GPU benchmarking tests like the Unigine Heaven 3D, PC Mark 10, and 3D Mark 10 and here are the results of the same. Do note that these software are based on different standards. We have also compared these results with the Radeon RX 5000 XT for an in-depth analysis.

Gaming Performance

We also tested different games, including some newly launched AAA titles, and some of the cult games like Crysis 3. Here is an in-depth comparison of the gaming performance of the Radeon 5600 XT compared to its contemporaries.



It comes with a TDP of 150W, which is slightly higher than the TDP of Radeon 5500 XT. So, make sure that your PC has a capable SMPS that will be capable of driving this GPU.

GTA: V Gaming Performance

The Radeon 5600 XT did handle the GTA: V pretty well as well. The game ran pretty smooth for the most part, frame rates going up to 160 at times. One can really enjoy playing GTA: V with this GPU.

NFS Payback Gaming Performance

The GPU performed handsomely even on NFC Payback even at the highest quality graphics settings. The frame rate ranged anywhere from 106fps to 140fps, depending on the scene.

Division 2 Gaming Performance

On Division 2, the GPU offered a good gaming performance. This is one of the recent titles that we tested and is based on DirectX 12. We noticed an average FPS of around 102 at the highest graphics settings, which is good for those who have a monitor with a higher refresh rate.

The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Gaming Performance

The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is one of the most demanding games. Even on this title, the Radeon 5600 XT performed well and easily offers an average FPS of 97, which is a good figure considering the price of the GPU.

Conclusion: Future Proof 1080p Gaming GPU

Do note that even the Radeon 5500 XT handled these games pretty well, offering over 60fps of performance. Compared to the Radeon 5500 XT, the Radeon 5600 XT offers up to 25 to 30 percent better performance in almost all games.



If you want to get the best possible gaming experience at 1080p and planning to buy new games coming in the next few years, then this is the GPU that you should get, as it can easily handle even the upcoming titles without any issue.