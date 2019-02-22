Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti with Turing architecture announced: Price starts at Rs 25,500 News oi-Vivek GTX 1660 Ti is the first GTX series GPU with GDDR6 memory

Nvidia's latest GTX card here and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is based on the 12th Gen Turing architecture. According to Nvidia, the GTX 1660 Ti offers 3x performance compared to the GTX 960 and 1.5x performance of the GTX 1060.

The GPU will be available across the world from the 22nd of February and here is everything you need to know about the latest budget GPU from Nvidia.

Price and availability

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti custom boards are already available in India with a starting price of Rs 25,500 with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti specifications

6 GB GDDR6 video memory (12 Gbps)

1536 CUDA cores

1770Boost Clock (MHz)

1500Base Clock (MHz)

6GB GDDR6

Memory speed: 6000

Memory Interface Width:288 192-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 288

Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680x4320@120Hz

Standard Display Connectors: DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI-D

Graphics Card Power (W): 120

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti features

According to Nvidia, the GTX 1660 Ti is capable of offering 120fps performance on popular online games like Fortnight, PUBG, and Apex Legends at 1080p resolution.

The one significant difference between the RTX GPUs and the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is the Real-time ray tracing support. Do note that the GTX 1660 Ti does support Turing's shader innovations with up to double the TOPS performance compared to the previous generation GPUs with Turing architecture.

The GTX 1600 Ti comes with unified cache architecture with 3x the L1 cache, and turbocharged performance using adaptive shading technology. The Game Ready driver for the GTX 1660 Ti is capable of supporting the latest gaming titles like Anthem and DiRT Rally 2.0.