Here's what you need to run the latest PUBG on your PC

All you need in your PC to play the latest PlayerUnknow's Battlegrounds high graphic game.

    PlayerUnknow's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG has become one of the most downloaded online gaming game in the world. It is a multiplayer game where you can play with your friends, a team of four or else you can play in singles and doubles. The game is played in an open area, it gives you the freedom to fight on an epic scale. For playing this epic game you need an epic PC.

    In PUBG you join the battle with 99 other players. You can also invite your friends to fro gaming party over LAN. The last team of the player standing till the end of the match will be the winner of "Chicken Dinner". As we said you need some specific PC specs to play this game. Don't worry here we are with the complete specification of the PC.

    Here are the minimum requirements to play PUBG PC seamlessly.

    Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10
    CPU: In terms of CPU the game requires a minimum Intel Core i3-4340 processor or AMD FX-6300
    GPU: For enjoying the graphics of the game seamlessly you need to get a Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or you can also choose AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB
    RAM plays a very important role in Playing games and PUBG requires a minimum of 6GB RAM
    30GB of minimum storage is required for this game
    DirectX: 11.1 compatible video card or equivalent

    These are just the minimum requirements of the game on PC if you are interested in playing PUBG on PC. You can also go up to the high-end graphics and configuration depending on your interest. But if you are not a hardcore gamer, then the above configuration is must play PUBG on PC.

    Friday, October 12, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
