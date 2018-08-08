ENGLISH

PUBG launches a new website to fix the bugs in the game

PUBG creators have admitted that the game has some bugs and launched a new website to fix them. Here is all you need to know about the game.

    PUBG's creators have heard the voices of players and finally launched a new website which is meant to fix the game. Developers from the popular battle royale game have launched a website called FIX PUBG as a part of the new campaign. This created to address the game's bugs and make it more stable.

    "Our dev team is gearing up for battle. Our mission: Destroy bugs, deliver long-needed quality-of-life features, and take PUBG to the next level by shipping fundamental performance improvements."

    According to the site, the "FIX PUBG" campaign will run for the next three months, until October. Play will exactly be able to see what updates and fixes are in store, and what is completed.

    "We're dedicating the vast majority of our resources to addressing your issues with the game and implementing your suggested improvements," states the team, who intend to update the roadmap as they check things off.

    The website is basically built around a roadmap which will show exactly what areas of improvement the development team is looking at. With this players will be able to expect something to get better.

    So far, the development team has achieved some important improvements, which includes optimised data loading. The average time to load data for a level has decreased from 14.4 seconds to 5.6 seconds which is actually a time saver for players.

    There are players who complain about the start time of the same, the journey from the database to the battle ground or you can say the so-called safe zone took a lot of time. Developers need to have a look at that timing too.

    We can expect that the game developers will come up with some more exciting developments in the game just like the one they did with the collaboration of Mission Impossible Fallout. This new partnership will include new PUBG Mobile skins, parachutes, and different in-game music.

    The update for PUBG Mobile Mission: Impossible - Fallout is up for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The update comes with a download size of 19MB on Android devices and 19.78 on iOS. Once you are done with the update, you need to reboot your smartphone to see the new changes made to the game.

    pubg game smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
