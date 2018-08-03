New Mission: Impossible Fallout update brings new challenges to PUBG Mobile

PUBG mobile for iOS and Android has joined hands with Mission: Impossible-Fallout for themed content from the movie itself. This new partnership will include new PUBG Mobile skins, parachutes, and different in-game music. The update for PUBG Mobile Mission: Impossible - Fallout is up for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The update comes with a download size of 19MB on Android devices and 19.78 on iOS. Once you are done with the update, you need to reboot your smartphone to see the new changes made to the game.

"Nothing is impossible for PUBG Mobile, the world's most popular mobile battle royale game - not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as Mission: Impossible," said PUBG Mobile team General Manager Vincent Wang. "After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG Mobile - now over 100 million strong - while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide."

PUBG Mobile Mission: Impossible - Fallout update patch notes

With Mission: Impossible - Fallout update the PUBG players will experience an all-new background music and customisable parachutes themed to the film.

Players can also exchange themed items for Mission: Impossible - Fallout outfits to use during the promotional campaign.

The update brings new challenges for the players. Now you can compete in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival and First-Person Perspective modes to earn different rewards.

This seems to be an interesting move from Tencent to partner with a movie like this to deliver a different gaming experience to the players. Fortnite also did something similar with Avengers: Infinity War.

As per data agency SensorTower, PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China because the game is available on Android and iOS as well. In the US PUBG is making only 30 percent revenue as per the reports. This makes Fortnite's loss as PUBG's gain. So we can safely say that the majority of people play PUBG in India.

PUBG Mobile keeps on bringing new features to the game and receiving new updates. The game has also got the Royale Pass which equivalent of the Fortnite Battle Pass and even seasonal events.

So what are you waiting for just go and update your PUBG and get the new Mission: Impossible - Fallout theme, music, parachutes and challenges.