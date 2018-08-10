Here's how you install PUBG Lite on budget Android phones

In the last few weeks, we have heard a lot about the Fortnite, and the game finally made it to Android devices from August 10. But we shouldn't forget the other popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds mostly known as PUBG.

PUBG on Android was launched back in February and swiftly climbed up on the list of Play Store. After launching on the Android PUBG become one of the most played games in India.

But it has been reported by many that PUBG Mobile works well on Android devices with advanced hardware. The game requires Android 4.3 Jelly Bean or higher and 36MB of storage space, but if you are on a budget or older device then you might face some lag and reboot issues while playing the game.

To resolve this issue Tencent Games introduces a new PUBG Mobile Lite app. This version of the game is designed specifically to be played on a budget smartphone with a less hardware specification.

Don't get confused because the PUBG Mobile Lite is also the same game as the regular PUBG Mobile. The only difference is that you will get to face 40 other players instead of 100 players which is available on the regular game app. The map on the Lite version will take a few time to render. Other than these two changes, the PUBG Mobile Lite is the same as the regular PUBG Mobile.

But there is a catch now, the game is only available for users in the Philippines. But soon all the other regions of the world will see the rollout. So, for now, stick to the regular PUBG Mobile until the new one hits your country or area.

In the meantime, if you are in the Philippines, then you can try the game on your Android devices. First, you have to head to the Google Play Store, then you need to search PUBG Mobile Lite on the search bar.

You will get to see a new app called PUBG Mobile Lite, you have to tap the install button and wait for the installation. Once the installation is done, then you are all set to go on a battle. Do remember to stay away from that blue rays and battle in the play zone only. We will update you once the game will start rolling out in the other part of the world.