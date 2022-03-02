Just In
- 2 min ago Teen Who Hacked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Tracking Russian Billionaires; New Intel On War?
- 23 min ago Weekly Roundup 8: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More
- 1 hr ago Nothing Teases New Product Launch: What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Pro+ India Launch Set For April: 120Hz Display, Zeiss Cameras Tipped
Don't Miss
- News West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022: TMC takes early leads
- Sports Man Utd want RB Leipzig star, a good deal?
- Movies Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Reveals Dark Secrets Of Her Marital Life With Sam Bombay
- Finance Sensex Declines 700 Points At Open; Coal India Top Gainer
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review — The People’s Favourite Now Offers More Features & Is Very Impressive
- Lifestyle Mahashivratri 2022: Which Colour Outfit To Wear On The Auspicious Day?
- Education SSC MTS Result 2022: How To Download Tier 1 Exam Result
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Jammu & Kashmir
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Fast Charging Test: How Long Does It Take For Full Charge?
OnePlus India recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the latest and the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC and is fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.
According to the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will take 15 minutes to fill 65 percent of the battery from one percent. The device uses dual-cell battery technology, where the phone has two batteries with a 2,250mAh capacity. We have tested a few of these claims, and here are the real-world results that we obtained from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with the 65W SuperVOOC fast charger.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Fast Charging Test
We completely discharged the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G before starting the charging test. Hence, at first, the smartphone did take a few more minutes before it started charging at the 65W of power. In our testing, the smartphone took around 17 minutes to charge 50 percent of the battery while the device took around 22 minutes to charge up to 65 percent.
We were able to fully charge the battery (from 0 to 100 percent) it took around 37.4 minutes. Do note that, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G took a few minutes less than the Oppo Find X2, which also uses 65W superVOOC fast charging technology. Do note that, the Oppo Find X2 comes with a smaller 4200 mAh battery, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with bigger 4500 mAh battery chargers at a much faster rate.
Despite being a mid-tier smartphone, the fast charging speed of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is on par if not better than other smartphones with 65W fast charging. On top of that, the company also includes a fast-charging adapter in the retail package, hence, you can get going with fast charging from day one.
How Long Does The Battery Last?
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offered an average of 6 hours of screen-on-time. My usage included browsing on social media apps, watching youtube videos, and playing COD: Mobile for around an hour. During my testing, the smartphone was connected to a 4G network and Wi-Fi. Hence, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G should easily offer all-day battery life for an average user.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810