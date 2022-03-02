OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Fast Charging Test: How Long Does It Take For Full Charge? Features oi-Vivek

OnePlus India recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the latest and the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC and is fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

According to the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will take 15 minutes to fill 65 percent of the battery from one percent. The device uses dual-cell battery technology, where the phone has two batteries with a 2,250mAh capacity. We have tested a few of these claims, and here are the real-world results that we obtained from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with the 65W SuperVOOC fast charger.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Fast Charging Test

We completely discharged the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G before starting the charging test. Hence, at first, the smartphone did take a few more minutes before it started charging at the 65W of power. In our testing, the smartphone took around 17 minutes to charge 50 percent of the battery while the device took around 22 minutes to charge up to 65 percent.

We were able to fully charge the battery (from 0 to 100 percent) it took around 37.4 minutes. Do note that, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G took a few minutes less than the Oppo Find X2, which also uses 65W superVOOC fast charging technology. Do note that, the Oppo Find X2 comes with a smaller 4200 mAh battery, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with bigger 4500 mAh battery chargers at a much faster rate.

Despite being a mid-tier smartphone, the fast charging speed of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is on par if not better than other smartphones with 65W fast charging. On top of that, the company also includes a fast-charging adapter in the retail package, hence, you can get going with fast charging from day one.

How Long Does The Battery Last?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offered an average of 6 hours of screen-on-time. My usage included browsing on social media apps, watching youtube videos, and playing COD: Mobile for around an hour. During my testing, the smartphone was connected to a 4G network and Wi-Fi. Hence, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G should easily offer all-day battery life for an average user.

Best Mobiles in India