OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Which Makes A Better Dimensity 900 Phone?
OnePlus has just expanded its popular Nord series with the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The smartphone has debuted in the premium mid-range segment with the Dimesntiy 900 chipset, powerful cameras, 5G support, and so on. At the same time, it is up in competition with other phones. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G is a comparison that one can make.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Price Factor
Starting with the price, the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The high-end 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 24,999. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 5G is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, costing Rs. 28,999. As one can see, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is less expensive than the Oppo Reno7 5G. Plus, buyers get to choose from two variants with the OnePlus phone.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Design Details
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror whereas the Oppo Reno7 5G comes in Starry Black and Startrails Blue colors. Both phones skip the color-changing rear panel, leveling the design competition. While this doesn't affect the performance of the smartphone, it's still a trend in the market among new phones.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, the Oppo Reno7 5G packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Overall, both smartphones offer an immersive display for viewing.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Hardware Performance
Under the hood, both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the Oppo Reno7 5G draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 5G support. The processor on both phones is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The processor is smooth, offering a glitch-free smartphone experience. To note, the OnePlus smartphone includes a microSD card slot, which is missing from its Oppo counterpart.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Camera DifferencesThe OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with a large f/1.7 aperture, which should improve low-light and portrait photographs. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front that comes with premium features. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 5G also packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The Oppo Reno7 5G packs several premium features like Portrait mode that offers a DSLR look.The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with a large f/1.7 aperture, which should improve low-light and portrait photographs. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front that comes with premium features. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 5G also packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The Oppo Reno7 5G packs several premium features like Portrait mode that offers a DSLR look.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with a large f/1.7 aperture, which should improve low-light and portrait photographs. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front that comes with premium features.
On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 5G also packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The Oppo Reno7 5G packs several premium features like Portrait mode that offers a DSLR look.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Unique Features
Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65S SuperVOOC fast-charging support. Interestingly, even the Oppo Reno7 5G packs the same specifications for its battery. One should also note that both OnePlus and Oppo come from the same parent company, and hence can find overlapping features in its OS and other specifications.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Verdict
This ultimately brings us to the verdict of which makes a better buy. Most of the features seem to be overlapping, especially with the performance, battery, cameras, and so on. Even the display and design details are similar. That said, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has an edge over the Oppo Reno7 5G as it's cheaper and has more storage options, which makes it a good choice for Indian buyers.
