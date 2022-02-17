Oppo Reno7 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 64MP Triple Camera Goes On Sale Today; Should You Buy?

Oppo Reno7 5G Sale, Discount In India

The Oppo Reno7 5G is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which can be bought in Starry Black and Startrails Blue colors. The phone is priced at Rs. 28,999 and will go on sale starting today on Flipkart and the Oppo India website. Like always, buyers get a lot of discounts on their new purchase.

For one, Oppo is offering up to a 10 percent discount on the Oppo Reno7 5G when bought using Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank cards. Also, no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months are available. Plus, buyers get a free Oppo 30W PowerBank on purchasing the new Oppo Reno7 5G.

Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMIs from Rs. 4,834 and a 10 percent discount for purchases made with Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. There's another exciting deal for Oppo fans where they can get the new Oppo Enco M32 earphones for just Rs. 1,399 against its original price of Rs. 1,799.

Oppo Reno7 5G Features

The Oppo Reno7 5G is a premium smartphone that flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also supports up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Overall, the design of the Oppo Reno7 5G is stylish and trendy. However, it skips the color-changing panel we see on the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G.

Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The phone runs Android 12 with ColorOS custom skin on top.

The Oppo Reno7 5G includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The Oppo Reno7 5G packs all the connectivity options, including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and so on.

Oppo Reno7 5G: Should You Buy?

The Oppo Reno7 5G makes a good deal for a budget under Rs. 30K. Users get to experience one of the best camera setups in this segment, backed by a powerful processor. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset is now one of the most popular processors that's often found on premium mid-range smartphones.

The Oppo Reno7 5G is up against devices like the Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11i HyperCharge, OnePlus Nord 2, and so on. These phones also pack premium features like the 120W fast charging support we see on the Mi 11i HyperCharge. Nevertheless, the Oppo Reno7 5G is a good choice for camera-focused usage as well as performance-centric apps.