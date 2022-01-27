5 Reasons To Buy Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge And 2 Reasons To Skip It

Reasons To Purchase The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

1. Insane Fast-Charging Speed

Xiaomi has indeed upped the ante with its HyperCharge technology. No smartphone (other than the Xiaomi 11T Pro) can match the fast-charging speed of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The 120W charging adaptor refueled the phone's 4,500 mAh battery from flat to 100% in about 20-minutes.

Even though the HyperCharge technology didn't meet the promised 15-minutes full-charge mark, it is still the fastest fast-charging technology available in the market. If that's what you are looking for in your next smartphone, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is worth the investment.

2. Good Multimedia Performance- Large AMOLED Display + Dual Stereo Speakers

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is an excellent smartphone for binge-watching content on YouTube and popular OTT platforms. The 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED screen offers good real estate and ensures good viewing angles and vivid colors. The panel is HDR10+ certified and also gets very bright, thanks to the 1200nits peak brightness. As a result, videos and games look pretty immersive and can be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors.

For audio, the smartphone has a dual symmetrical stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The speakers produce loud and clear audio. The handset also has Hi-Res Audio certification for both wired and wireless devices. The combination makes the Xiaomi 11i an excellent sub-30K handset for streaming movies and shows on OTT platforms. The display is also very responsive and fluid, thanks to a 120Hz high refresh rate coupled with a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

3. Smooth Performance

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge won't disappoint you with its performance. Powered by the 6nm eight-core MediaTek 920 chipset, the handset handles light and heavy tasks without breaking a sweat. The UI navigation, running multiple apps, and switching between them is a lag-free experience. You can also play the most demanding games such as BGMI, Asphalt 9, etc. without any performance issues.

We were expecting Xiaomi to ship the 11i HyperCharge with Android 12 out-of-the-box but you get the MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The smartphone should be getting the major update in a month or two. Overall, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is a snappy sub-30K handset that can handle anything you throw at it in your day-to-day routine.

4. Design Covers All Basics

The 11i HyperCharge feels sturdy, is IP53 certified, and comes equipped with most required utilities such as a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C charging port, and a hybrid dual-SIM tray with microSD storage expansion support. Besides, the smartphone can also be used to control smart appliances, thanks to the IR blaster placed on the top edge. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and the back panel sporting a frosted glass doesn't attract a lot of smudges and fingerprints.

5. Box Includes Fast-Charger & Other Important Accessories

Xiaomi is among the very few smartphone manufacturers that are still offering the most required accessories in the box. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge package offers the 120W fast-charger, Type-C charging cable, and a basic silicone case for the handset. You would only need to purchase a pair of 3.5mm headphones if you don't have one handy.

Reasons To Skip The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Average Camera Performance

Some more thought could have been given to the camera hardware on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. A massive 108MP primary sensor is paired with a meager 2MP macro sensor and a pretty average 8MP wide-angle sensor. The uninspiring camera hardware is backed by software that's marred with overprocessing, resulting in pictures with boosted contrast and unwanted sharpness. The low-light pictures are mostly noisy and washed out. Portraits and macro shots are also not up to the mark.

Instead of chasing such marketing gimmicks (108MP sensor), Xiaomi could have given basic camera hardware with fine-tuned software to make photography more enjoyable in the day-to-day routine.

2. Bulky & Not Fit For One-Hand Use

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is a pretty big phone and we wouldn't recommend it to anyone who prefers handy devices. That 6.67-inch screen and the dual-cell 4,500mAh battery unit make it a hefty phablet that is best used with two hands. If you prefer light and handy smartphones, the Vivo V23 or the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 is worth considering.

How Safe Is 120W Fast-Charging Technology?

If you have already purchased the Xiaomi 11i HperCharge, or have already made up your mind, you must know about the tech behind the 120W fast-charging solution. The crazy amount of current flowing through the 120W charging brick to the handset raises some questions about safety. Since we have tested the fast-charging hardware for about ten days, we can only rely on our limited testing experience and the brand's claimed safety promises.

As per Xiaomi, the HyperCharge fast charging solution comes with TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System certification. It has 34 charging and battery safety features that cover the entire charging path from the charger to the circuit to the battery. Moreover, nine thermal sensors monitor the real-time temperature of the handset to ensure a safe-charging process.

We have been using two Xiaomi devices with 120W HyperCharge tech and haven't experienced any issues so far. The handset does get warm from the back panel with the Boost mode enabled but nothing seems concerning.