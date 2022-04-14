OnePlus 10R Will Be India's First Smartphone With 150W Charging: But There Is A Catch News oi-Vivek

OnePlus India just confirmed that it is indeed launching the OnePlus 10R on April 28 along with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will support 150W fast charging, which makes this the fastest charging smartphone from OnePlus and the fastest charging smartphone in India.

However, do note that you might have to shell out a bit more to get the OnePlus 10R with support for 150W, as the company has confirmed that the base variant of the OnePlus 10R will ship with an 80W fast charger, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per the leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 10R will have a 4,500 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 5,000 mAh battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus claims that the 150W fast charger can fully charge the OnePlus 10R smartphone in just 17 minutes (1 percent to 100 percent).

Will It Affect Battery Health?

Fast charging is known for degrading battery health, and the OnePlus 10R will be no exception. OnePlus has been making fast charging smartphones for a long time, and the company is likely to bake in some sort of feature that should slow down the battery health degradation despite having crazy fast charging technology.

Looking and the teasers and renders, the OnePlus 10R might not support wireless charging, and the company is likely to limit that feature to the premium smartphones such as the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Do note that, phones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery and 120W fast charger also claim to take 17 minutes to fully charge the battery. The OnePlus 10R takes the same time with 150W fast charging and a slightly smaller battery, which is a bit weird, as a smaller battery with faster charging should usually take less time.

OnePlus 10R Expected Price In India

The base model of the OnePlus 10R with 80W fast charging is likely to cost less than Rs. 40,000, while the high-end variant with 150W fast charging technology is likely to be priced above Rs. 40,000.

