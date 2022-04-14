OnePlus 10R Is Not Your Typical OnePlus Smartphone For This Very Reason News oi-Vivek

It looks like OnePlus is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch. This time around, the company is said to launch the OnePlus 10R in India, which is likely to be called the OnePlus Ace in China. While the OnePlus 10R sounds familiar to the OnePlus 9R/9RT, there are a few things that make the OnePlus 10R a one-of-a-kind OnePlus smartphone.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 10R is the most unique-looking device that the company has launched in a few years. The device seems to be inspired by the recently launched Realme GT 3 Neo but with a different-looking back panel. Not just like, unlike the OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9RT, the OnePlus 10R does not have the OnePlus's signature alert slider.

OnePlus 10R Has The Most Unique Display

If you look at the leaked renders of the OnePlus 10R, it becomes pretty evident that the upcoming OnePlus 10R has a unique display when compared to the rest of the OnePlus smartphones. While every modern OnePlus smartphone has a punch hole on the left side, the OnePlus 10R has a punch hole on the center, similar to Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones.

This is a major design change from OnePlus. When it comes to specs, the display on the OnePlus 10R is likely to be as good as the rest of the competition and will offer FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It's just that the placement of the punch hole on the OnePlus 10R is very unique when compared to the rest of the OnePlus smartphones, including the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 10R is said to use the latest Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is currently the second most powerful processor from Mediatek with four high-performance cores based on the ARM Cortex-A710 architecture. The device is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top.

The OnePlus 10R will offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Like most of most smartphones, there will be no microSD card slot or a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10R is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India.

