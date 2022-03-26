OnePlus 10R Complete Specifications Leaked: Another Affordable Flagship? News oi-Vivek

While the brand OnePlus was known for launching two devices per year, the brand has taken a different strategy and now launches multiple classes of smartphones. The brand is currently gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and now, ahead of that, an upcoming device -- the OnePlus 10R has surfaced online with a complete specs sheet.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus 10R is an affordable high-performance smartphone from the company, likely to take on devices like the Realme GT Neo 3. Here are the complete specifications of the OnePlus 10R, according to a report from 91mobiles, done in collaboration with Yogesh Brar.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

According to the report, the OnePlus 10R will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Again, we don't expect OnePlus to use an LTPO 2.0 display on the OnePlus 10R, which is likely to remain exclusive to premium offerings like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10R is said to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which seems to be a favorite chip of 2022 for upper mid-range smartphones. The processor is likely to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage, and the device might not feature a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device is said to have a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera, offering features like 4K video recording, OIS, and more. The OnePlus 10R is also said to have a 16MP selfie camera, and even this sensor is likely to offer 4K video recording. Again, the camera setup of the OnePlus 10R mimics the Realme GT Neo 3.

A 4,500 mAh battery is said to power the OnePlus 10R. The device is said to support a whopping 150W fast charging, and the charger is expected to be included in the retail package. Hence, at least at the time of launch, the OnePlus 10R will be the fastest charging OnePlus smartphone, period. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10R is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000, similarly to the recently launched OnePlus 9RT.

