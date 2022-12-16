Moto X40 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Launched News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphone belonging to the "X" series. The Motorola Moto X40 is priced quite aggressively for a smartphone that packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Motorola has embedded premium hardware within the Moto X40. Let's look at all the available details, including specifications, price, and availability, of the Motorola Moto X40.

Motorola Moto X40 Specifications, Features

The Moto X series from Motorola usually flaunts powerful hardware and is priced attractively. The Moto X30, and the just-released Moto X40, follow this design principle. Motorola refrains from attaching the "Pro" moniker to the Moto X40, but the Android smartphone does pack Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC.

The Motorola Moto X40 features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1,080 X 2,400 pixels and hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Adreno 740 GPU, and the 165Hz refresh rate screen should offer a good gaming experience. The Moto X40 will be sold with either 8GB or 12GB of LPPDR5x RAM and have 128GB or 256GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. Motorola claims it has used an 11-layer cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

The Moto X40 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. There is also a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The Motorola handset features a 60MP selfie camera on the front.

Motorola has embedded a 4,600mAh battery within the Moto X40 which supports 125W fast charging. The smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse charging as well.

Motorola Moto X40 Price, Availability

Motorola has just launched the Moto X40 in China. The device can be pre-booked now, and the actual sale of the smartphone will begin on December 22, 2022.

This Motorola Moto X40 comes in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue (translated) colors. The base variant 8GB+128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (approx. ₹40,000).

The 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,699 (approx. 44,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage model has been priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. 47,500), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB model can be pre-booked for CNY 4,299 (approx. 51,000). Although Motorola hasn't confirmed yet, the Moto X40 may launch in international markets, including India.

