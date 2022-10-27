Moto X40 Officially Teased; Is It the First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been on a launching spree lately. The brand introduced the Moto X30 Pro a few months back, becoming the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera. It looks like the Moto X40 might debut soon with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. How well will the new Motorola smartphone compete with upcoming phones with the same chipset?

The Moto X40 was officially teased by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business Department (via). One can expect the upcoming Moto X40 to be the successor to the Moto Edge X30. To recall, the Moto Edge X30 was the first phone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC.

Moto X40 Teased

Rumors are rife that the upcoming Moto X40 could be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It also looks like Lenovo and Motorola are bringing in many changes with the new series. For one, the brand is dropping the Edge nomenclature.

Just like its predecessor, the upcoming Moto X40 could launch in December. Jin's Weibo post further suggests that the launch is imminent. Unfortunately, apart from the Moto X40 moniker, the post doesn't talk much about anything else. "Tell me, what do you expect from the Moto X40?" his post reads.

Moto X40 Features: Premium Specs Tipped

Interestingly, a Motorola flagship has been doing rounds at various certification websites. This phone with the model number XT2301-5 appeared on the 3C listing, confirming 68W fast charging support.

Rumors also suggest the upcoming Moto X40 would flaunt an OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. One can also expect a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary lens or something more advanced.

Moto X40 Launch: What to Expect?

If the rumors are true, the upcoming Moto X40 could beat Xiaomi and Samsung to debut as the first phone with the latest Qualcomm mobile chip. The Samsung Galaxy S23 was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with the same chipset, which would pit both phones against each other.

Other brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also rumored to be working on flagships with the same chipset. Reports also state that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 logs an impressive CPU performance. It remains to be seen how well these phones perform in the real world when they launch.

